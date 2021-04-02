2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australian post-vaccine blood clot hospitalisation ‘..

Australian post-vaccine blood clot hospitalisation ‘a little unusual’

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
blood clotCOVID-19 vaccineDr Brad McKay
Article image for Australian post-vaccine blood clot hospitalisation ‘a little unusual’

The hospitalisation of a Victorian man after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine has renewed concerns of a connection with blood clotting.

The ABC reports the 44-year-old has been admitted with “serious thrombosis”, and was given a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on or around March 22.

GP and author Dr Brad McKay told Deborah Knight the case is “a little unusual”, given women under 55 were previously considered to be the risk group.

In some cases overseas, blood clots have been identified at the base of the brain, however health authorities in Australia and internationally have stressed there is no proven link.

“It’s certainly not a cause for alarm at the moment; we’re thinking it could be happening in maybe one in a million cases.

“Terrible for the person who’s in hospital, but also COVID itself can cause blood clots and a similar reaction.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873