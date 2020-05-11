Australian political heavyweights call in to pay tribute to Alan Jones

Australian heavyweights across the political divide have called in to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Alan Jones.

Alan announced he will be acting on doctor’s advice and retiring from radio at the end of the month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, former prime minister Tony Abbott, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese are among the listeners who called in to thank Alan Jones for 35 years on the airwaves.

Mr Abbot has marked this “an end of an era”.

“Your departure from the radio airwaves is a big, big, milestone and for many people, it’s a sad milestone.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian heard the news in the middle of a press conference.

“Is it really true?”

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says “we have political differences, but on a personal level you’re someone I respect.”

