Australian Olympics boss says Queensland bid a done deal

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australian Olympic CommitteeJohn Coates
The Australian Olympic Committee is confident Brisbane’s bid to host the 2032 Games is basically a done deal.

The International Olympic Committee has named Brisbane as the preferred candidate but the decision is yet to be finalised, with detailed discussions to be held over the next year.

Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates told Ben Fordham the next year consists of formalities.

“We just have to do those formal processes now and then go back to the IOC and they can put it to a full vote … where we will be the only candidate.”

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsOlympics
