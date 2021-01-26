2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australian of the Year reflects..

Australian of the Year reflects on the gravity of her recognition

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Australian of the Year AwardsSexual Assault
Article image for Australian of the Year reflects on the gravity of her recognition

Sexual assault survivor and advocate Grace Tame was named the 2021 Australian of the Year. 

At 15, Grace Tame was groomed and raped by her 58-year-old math teacher at a private girls’ school in Tasmania.

But due to Tasmania’s sexual-assault victim gag laws, Grace couldn’t legally speak out about her experience while the perpetrator and media were free to do so.

As the hidden victim of the #LetHerSpeak campaign, Ms Tame applied to the Supreme Court for the right to publicly self-identify as a rape survivor and won, which allowed her to become an advocate for the issue.

Ms Tame told Mark Levy the award recognises an “evolution of conscience” and has given her the opportunity to bring wider attention to her platform.

“It’s the lived experience we need to properly inform legislation and properly inform social shift.

“There are lots of cultures unfortunately that still reinforce and enable perpetrators.

“We need to shift the shame away from victims, away from survivors, back toward criminal behaviour.”

Ms Tame believes the ability for victims to speak out about their abuse is imperative to encouraging others to come forward.

“Every time I speak, so many people reach out to me,” she said. “Positive change is a domino effect.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: The Today Show 

Mark Levy
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873