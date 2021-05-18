2GB
Australian man’s raw account of life in Israel as violence continues

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Israel
An Australian has spoken out about life in Israel as violence with Hamas continues.

At least 212 people, including almost 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the violence began.

Australian Arsen Ostrovsky is living in Tel Aviv with his young family and told Ben Fordham the situation is terrifying.

“I had to wake up my kids in the middle of the night with barely a seconds warning to race them to shelter.”

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
