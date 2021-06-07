2GB
Australian literary and sporting history meet at historic homestead

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australian historyDorothea MacKellarHeritagePip Murray
Article image for Australian literary and sporting history meet at historic homestead

An unseen piece of Australian literary history (and a few miniature ponies) will keep the family entertained on a long weekend trip to country NSW.

Gunnedah’s Kurrumbede homestead, a frequent haunt of poet Dorothea Mackellar, will open for the first time to visitors this Saturday (June 12).

Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society President Pip Murray gave Jim Wilson and overview of the property’s history.

“Whitehaven [Coal] have undertaken to preserve the homestead and outbuildings.”

Kurrumbede might be best known for its literary significance, but Pip revealed a curious connection to Australia’s Olympic sporting history too.

Press PLAY below to hear the history and restoration of Kurrumbede

Image: Reasy Design and Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society Committee

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
