Australian IPL players to be evacuated from India by charter flight

Cricket Australia is working with the Board of Control for Cricket in India to extract the entire Australian IPL cohort out of India.

Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley announced the evacuated Aussies will be taken to the Maldives or Sri Lanka, hopefully in the next two to three days, where they will wait to return to Australia.

Mike Hussey, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, will not be among the 38 players and commentators to be evacuated, due to a mandatory 10-day isolation.

Hussey has “mild symptoms” and is isolating in a hotel but is in “good spirits”, Australian Cricketers Association CEO Todd Greenberg said.

2GB reporter Clinton Maynard told Jim Wilson responsibility for all players lies with the BCCI, who will pay for the charter flight.

“The big hurdle here is the ban on Australians returning from India.

“They would then be in the Maldives or Sri Lanka until it is lawful for them to return.”

