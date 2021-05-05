2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australian IPL players to be evacuated from India by charter flight

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
covid-19CRICKET AUSTRALIAIndiaIPL
Article image for Australian IPL players to be evacuated from India by charter flight

Cricket Australia is working with the Board of Control for Cricket in India to extract the entire Australian IPL cohort out of India.

Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley announced the evacuated Aussies will be taken to the Maldives or Sri Lanka, hopefully in the next two to three days, where they will wait to return to Australia.

Mike Hussey, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, will not be among the 38 players and commentators to be evacuated, due to a mandatory 10-day isolation.

Hussey has “mild symptoms” and is isolating in a hotel but is in “good spirits”, Australian Cricketers Association CEO Todd Greenberg said.

2GB reporter Clinton Maynard told Jim Wilson responsibility for all players lies with the BCCI, who will pay for the charter flight.

“The big hurdle here is the ban on Australians returning from India.

“They would then be in the Maldives or Sri Lanka until it is lawful for them to return.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaCricketHealthNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873