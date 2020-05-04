Australian growers benefit as overseas imports dry up

A lack of overseas imports due to coronavirus restrictions has seen a surge in demand for Australian grown flowers.

Local growers have been hit hard with drought, bushfires, floods, COVID-19, and even a recent cold snap impacting on supply.

However, President of the Flower Growers Group NSW Wayne Inglis told Deborah Knight the last four weeks have seen a severe shortage of imported flowers in the market, meaning local growers are benefiting.

“With no planes in the air and the Aussie dollar going straight down… it’s just meant that the local growers instead of throwing out, they’ve been selling out… [for] the first time in a long time.”

Image: Getty