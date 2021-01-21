Australian government welcomes President Biden’s ‘sound’ China policy

The Australian government has expressed confidence in the US alliance under President Joe Biden to ease tensions with China.

Finance and acting Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham told Jim Wilson the new President and his officials have delivered “sound” messages on China, including Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken.

“China is an issue that the Biden administration will take seriously, in terms of some of the challenges and threats that are posed in that regard.

“They also recognise the real importance … of building and working on partnership and alliances around the world.”

Mr Birmingham said the new administration’s international relations policy is “warmly welcomed”.

