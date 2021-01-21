2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australian government welcomes President Biden’s ‘sound’ China policy

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ChinaJoe BidenSIMON BIRMINGHAMUS allianceUS politics
Article image for Australian government welcomes President Biden’s ‘sound’ China policy

The Australian government has expressed confidence in the US alliance under President Joe Biden to ease tensions with China.

Finance and acting Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham told Jim Wilson the new President and his officials have delivered “sound” messages on China, including Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken.

“China is an issue that the Biden administration will take seriously, in terms of some of the challenges and threats that are posed in that regard.

“They also recognise the real importance … of building and working on partnership and alliances around the world.”

Mr Birmingham said the new administration’s international relations policy is “warmly welcomed”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaMoneyNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873