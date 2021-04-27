Australian government under pressure amid India’s COVID crisis

The federal government is under pressure to set vaccine targets as the COVID crisis worsens in India.

Adjunct Professor at UNSW Bill Bowtell told Ben Fordham Australians deserve to know when they will be vaccinated.

“You can’t have a strategy without targets.

“Worryingly, in the last few days it seems that our vaccination rates, instead of going up, are falling.

“This is really not acceptable to the Australian people.”

