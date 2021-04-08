2GB
Australian exporters ‘look elsewhere’ amid China’s trade disruptions

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
The Australian government will back exporters in pursuing trade relationships in new markets amid ongoing tensions with China.

China has banned imports on a number of products, including wine, barley, beer, timber and seafood.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan explained how Australian barley is being welcomed in the Mexican beer industry, while there are “real opportunities” in Indonesia and Vietnam.

“We’ve always taken a very principled approach when it comes to our trade, especially when it comes to iron ore.

“That’s helped support million and millions of Chinese lift their standard of living … and we want to make sure that we can continue to help lift people out of poverty through our trade.

“Our economies are complementary, we do want to trade with [China], but while we’re going through these difficulties we’re going to look elsewhere.”

