Australian Arabic Council’s message to the nation in wake of Qatar incident

The Australian Arabic Council is urging Australians not to target Qatar as investigations are underway after an invasive strip-search on a group of Australian women.

The Qatari government has said it “regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedom of any traveller”.

Australian Arabic Council Chair Roland Jabbour told Deborah Knight while it was a “distressing” incident it’s not a reflection on the nation.

“I think it’s important to put this incident into context and not to target Qatar as a country.

“This is unacceptable behaviour, this is not a standard which we live by.

“It’s important that we put this incident in context and not dramatise it.”

