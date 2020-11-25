Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert released from Iran jail

Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been released from Iran after being detained on espionage charges.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the release has been achieved through diplomatic engagement with the Iranian Government.

The 33-year-old will soon be reunited with her family.

Former ambassador to Israel, Liberal MP Dave Sharma has been calling for the release of Ms Moore-Gilbert who has maintained her innocence.

“I’ve got to commend the work that the government has done … behind the scenes for many months and years to achieve this result.

Image: Twitter