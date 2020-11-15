2GB
‘Australia willing to come to the table’ with China amid new free-trade deal

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for ‘Australia willing to come to the table’ with China amid new free-trade deal

The Trade Minister is hopeful a new free-trade deal will help in repairing relations with China.

Australia is among 15 countries that have signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, including China, Japan, Korea and New Zealand.

Former prime minister John Howard is urging Scott Morrison to seek out a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Ben Fordham he welcomes that advice.

“Australia is willing to come to the table.

“The ball is very much in China’s court though to be willing to sit down and engage in such a mature exchange.”

