2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australia warned of ‘new type of security risk’ in wake of China deals

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
ChinaPeter Jennings
Article image for Australia warned of ‘new type of security risk’ in wake of China deals

Australia is being urged to consider a new type of security risk amid tensions with China.

The government has indicated it will look at the deals made over the Port of Darwin and Port of Newcastle, which are under Chinese ownership.

Executive Director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute Peter Jennings told Ben Fordham Australia needs to act.

“I think Australia made a series of mistakes over the last decade allowing too much Chinese big business into our critical infrastructure.

“The challenge for our government is, how do you unpick those deals?

“This all presents a new type of security risk to Australia.

“They’re going to have to deal with this sooner or later.”

Press PLAY below to hear more


Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873