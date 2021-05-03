Australia warned of ‘new type of security risk’ in wake of China deals

Australia is being urged to consider a new type of security risk amid tensions with China.

The government has indicated it will look at the deals made over the Port of Darwin and Port of Newcastle, which are under Chinese ownership.

Executive Director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute Peter Jennings told Ben Fordham Australia needs to act.

“I think Australia made a series of mistakes over the last decade allowing too much Chinese big business into our critical infrastructure.

“The challenge for our government is, how do you unpick those deals?

“This all presents a new type of security risk to Australia.

“They’re going to have to deal with this sooner or later.”

Image: Getty