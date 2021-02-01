Australia-US relationship to ‘grow’ under Biden administration

The Australian government is hopeful a strengthened relationship with the United States will aid both countries’ health and economic recoveries.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Jim Wilson Australia’s alliance with the US has “never been more important”.

“I have no doubt that our friendship … is founded in the most fundamental values and principles that we share, and that it will in fact not just continue, but grow.”

Ms Payne addressed concerns the Biden administration will provide less aid in our “strategic challenges” with China, perhaps even taking advantage of the gap in the market to promote US goods.

“I would hope that all of Australia’s partners, including the United States, continue to work constructively with us.”

Image: Nine News, Getty