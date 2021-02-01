2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australia-US relationship to ‘grow’ under Biden administration

13 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Chinaforeign policyJoe BidenMARISE PAYNEUS allianceUS politics
Article image for Australia-US relationship to ‘grow’ under Biden administration

The Australian government is hopeful a strengthened relationship with the United States will aid both countries’ health and economic recoveries.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Jim Wilson Australia’s alliance with the US has “never been more important”.

“I have no doubt that our friendship … is founded in the most fundamental values and principles that we share, and that it will in fact not just continue, but grow.”

Ms Payne addressed concerns the Biden administration will provide less aid in our “strategic challenges” with China, perhaps even taking advantage of the gap in the market to promote US goods.

“I would hope that all of Australia’s partners, including the United States, continue to work constructively with us.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News, Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873