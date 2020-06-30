2GB
Australia to invest $270 billion into upgrading defence

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
MARISE PAYNE

A $270 billion plan to upgrade the country’s defence capabilities will be announced by the federal government.

The new defence strategy will include the purchase of long-range missiles to protect overseas forces, allies and the mainland against rising threats.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Ben Fordham a breakdown in relations between Australia and China was not the driving factor for the missiles.

“Everything we do is predicated on avoiding conflict.

“But Australia has to be best prepared to address the most extreme circumstances.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: US Navy

