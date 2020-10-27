Australia Post spending more than halved under CEO Christine Holgate
Australia Post executive spending has more than halved under the new CEO Christine Holgate.
Ms Holgate has been under the spotlight after spending $20,000 on Cartier watches given to executives as a bonus.
However, licensees are standing by their boss, insisting she’s the best boss they’ve ever had.
Ben Fordham has revealed the former boss of Australia Post Ahmed Fahour was on a $5.6 million salary and in his final year, the cost of CEO and Board functions were $11 million.
Under Ms Holgate, who is on a $1.5 million salary, the costs of CEO and Board functions in the last financial year were $4 million dollars.
Image: Getty