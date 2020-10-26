2GB
Australia Post licensees threaten to close stores in support of embattled CEO

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Angela Cramp

Australia Post workers are threatening to close thousands of stores tomorrow in support of CEO Christine Holgate.

Post office licensees across the country will mail Prime Minister Scott Morrison a $5 note as they stand by the embattled Australia Post CEO who was found to have spent $20,000 on Cartier watches given to executives as a bonus.

Licensed Post Office Group executive director Angela Cramp told Ben Fordham Ms Holgate should stay on.

“This is the best CEO that Australia Post has ever had.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
