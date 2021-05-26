2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Greens dominated’ inquiry calls on Prime Minister to apologise to Christine Holgate

36 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Australia PostChristine HolgatePeta CredlinSarah Hanson-YoungThe Influencers
Article image for ‘Greens dominated’ inquiry calls on Prime Minister to apologise to Christine Holgate

A Senate inquiry into the Cartier watch fiasco, which saw former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate ousted, has released its findings.

Ms Holgate had already been cleared of any wrongdoing, after being stood aside at the Prime Minister’s insistence when her purchase of $20,000 worth of luxury watches for executives was investigated.

The Senate committee report calls for the resignation of Australia Post chair Lucio Di Bartolomeo, and a restructuring of the board.

It also recommends the Prime Minister apologise to Ms Holgate “for denying her the legal principles of procedural fairness and natural justice”.

2GB political editor Michael Pachi told Jim Wilson the report has made 25 recommendations in total.

“They’re saying that [Communications Minister Paul Fletcher] should face some sort of an inquiry … because they’re saying that he tried to pressure the board to stand Ms Holgate down.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin poured cold water on the idea Scott Morrison will apologise, noting the inquiry was “Greens and Labor dominated”, chaired by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

“Those inside the government will dismiss it as a highly political report anyway.

“Hanson-Young is pushing a political barrow here.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peta’s comments in full

Image: Parliament of Australia

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873