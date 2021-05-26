‘Greens dominated’ inquiry calls on Prime Minister to apologise to Christine Holgate

A Senate inquiry into the Cartier watch fiasco, which saw former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate ousted, has released its findings.

Ms Holgate had already been cleared of any wrongdoing, after being stood aside at the Prime Minister’s insistence when her purchase of $20,000 worth of luxury watches for executives was investigated.

The Senate committee report calls for the resignation of Australia Post chair Lucio Di Bartolomeo, and a restructuring of the board.

It also recommends the Prime Minister apologise to Ms Holgate “for denying her the legal principles of procedural fairness and natural justice”.

2GB political editor Michael Pachi told Jim Wilson the report has made 25 recommendations in total.

“They’re saying that [Communications Minister Paul Fletcher] should face some sort of an inquiry … because they’re saying that he tried to pressure the board to stand Ms Holgate down.”

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin poured cold water on the idea Scott Morrison will apologise, noting the inquiry was “Greens and Labor dominated”, chaired by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

“Those inside the government will dismiss it as a highly political report anyway.

“Hanson-Young is pushing a political barrow here.”

