Australia Post hires $3000 reputation consultant to ‘put lipstick on a pig’

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Christine Holgate

Australia Post boss Christine Holgate hired a $3000-a-day reputation consultant despite winding back mail delivery services due to the pandemic. 

The Sydney Morning Herald revealed the CEO spent about $300,000 on corporate credit cards and chauffeur-driven cars over 12 months.

Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching told Ben Fordham the public relations consultant has been hired to “put lipstick on a pig”.

“They’re just hiring him really to defend the indefensible.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

