Australia Post hires $3000 reputation consultant to ‘put lipstick on a pig’
Australia Post boss Christine Holgate hired a $3000-a-day reputation consultant despite winding back mail delivery services due to the pandemic.
The Sydney Morning Herald revealed the CEO spent about $300,000 on corporate credit cards and chauffeur-driven cars over 12 months.
Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching told Ben Fordham the public relations consultant has been hired to “put lipstick on a pig”.
“They’re just hiring him really to defend the indefensible.”
Image: Getty