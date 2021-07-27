Australia ‘absolutely’ pushing for second COVID probe despite China’s refusal

China has rejected the World Health Organisation’s plan to conduct a second probe into the pandemic’s origins, after the first proved inconclusive.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne assured Jim Wilson the Australian government’s position has not changed – that China must allow a thorough, “transparent, independent [and] scientific” investigation.

The delays in getting the initial probe underway, and roadblocks placed in front of researchers, remain a cause for concern she said.

“It is our strong view … that it is critical that we must know and establish the origins of COVID-19, so that we can do two things.

“So that we can protect people, including our very own community of Western Sydney right now, and so that we can prevent its recurrence.

“We absolutely believe that further studies must have access to all relevant data.”

