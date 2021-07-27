2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australia ‘absolutely’ pushing for second COVID probe despite China’s refusal

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Chinacovid-19MARISE PAYNEWorld Health Organisation
Article image for Australia ‘absolutely’ pushing for second COVID probe despite China’s refusal

China has rejected the World Health Organisation’s plan to conduct a second probe into the pandemic’s origins, after the first proved inconclusive.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne assured Jim Wilson the Australian government’s position has not changed – that China must allow a thorough, “transparent, independent [and] scientific” investigation.

The delays in getting the initial probe underway, and roadblocks placed in front of researchers, remain a cause for concern she said.

“It is our strong view … that it is critical that we must know and establish the origins of COVID-19, so that we can do two things.

“So that we can protect people, including our very own community of Western Sydney right now, and so that we can prevent its recurrence.

“We absolutely believe that further studies must have access to all relevant data.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873