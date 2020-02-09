Aussies trapped on board coronavirus cruise ship describe the ordeal

Australians trapped on a cruise ship in Japan are in good spirits despite being confined to their cabins for almost a week due to a coronavirus outbreak.

About 3700 people remain on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the Japanese port of Yokohama.

64 people, including seven Australians, have been infected with the deadly illness after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man fell sick while on the ship.

Chris Peck is among about 230 Australians onboard, telling Alan Jones they’ve been quarantined in their cabins for almost a week with limited information.

“They’re very much under the control of Japanese Health.

“We did get a message from the captain yesterday saying they’ve now approved a washing method, so they will be swapping out towels and sheets.

“It’s a very steep learning curve for everybody.”

Vera is on the Diamond Princess cruise ship as well with her family.

She’s been separated from her children for eight days as they’re all quarantined to their individual rooms and not allowed out.

Elsewhere, thousands of people stuck on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for four days have now been allowed to disembark after tests for coronavirus came back negative.