Aussies should access super to buy first home, says Liberal senator

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg argues Australia’s superannuation system is flawed and should be made flexible for early access.

Mr Bragg’s released a book, Bad Egg: How to Fix Super, where he argues people should be able to access their super to buy their first home.

He tells Ben Fordham about 25 per cent of people never look at their super balance.

“Super is meant to be there for the workers … but it’s very much there for the vested interests [unions and financial institutions].

“The key question for super is, is it getting people off the pension? It’s not.

“It is actually their money. So I think we should, after the crisis has passed, look again at extending some of these early access measures.”

