Aussies share their memories from the end of WWII

Australians have shared their stories as they prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

On August 15, 1945, the Japanese government surrendered to the Allied Forces.

40,000 Australians lost their lives during the six-year war.

Rear Admiral Guy Griffiths joined the Navy at 13 years of age and at 18-years-old went off to war.

He told Ben Fordham he was overcome with joy when he found out he was going home.

“It was time for a cold ale at home!”

Listeners have called in to Ben Fordham Live to share their own memories from the end of the war.

Image: Australian War Memorial