Aussies putting off trip to the dentist to avoid high costs

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australian Dental AssociationDr Mikaela Chinotti

Millions of Australians are avoiding booking in their next dentist appointment due to the high cost.

A report by the Australian Institute for Health and Welfare found 50 per cent of Australians without dental care health insurance are skipping their treatment.

A quarter of the 12.3 million insured Australians avoided the dentist because of the out-of-pocket fees.

The Australian Dental Association’s Dr Mikaela Chinotti told Deborah Knight people should be getting a check-up at least every 12 months.

