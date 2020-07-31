Aussies putting off trip to the dentist to avoid high costs
Millions of Australians are avoiding booking in their next dentist appointment due to the high cost.
A report by the Australian Institute for Health and Welfare found 50 per cent of Australians without dental care health insurance are skipping their treatment.
A quarter of the 12.3 million insured Australians avoided the dentist because of the out-of-pocket fees.
The Australian Dental Association’s Dr Mikaela Chinotti told Deborah Knight people should be getting a check-up at least every 12 months.
Image: Getty