‘Path to recovery’ as travel bubble gets underway
For the first time in more than a year, Australians can travel to New Zealand without having to quarantine as the trans-Tasman bubble gets underway.
New Zealanders have been able to travel to Australia since late last year, but Australians can now cross the ditch provided they aren’t experiencing any flu-like symptoms.
Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert told Deborah Knight the trans-Tasman travel bubble could be the first step to opening up international borders.
“Today was a really important first step on the pathway back.
“To see some life in the terminals for the first time in 12 months, it just gave us a lot of heart and we can see a path to recovery.”
Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham it’s a welcome move forward.
“It’s been worth all the hard work.
“Finally we’ve got a little bit of travel, good news.”
