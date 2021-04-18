2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Path to recovery’ as travel bubble gets underway

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight & Ben Fordham
covid-19Nick Talley
Article image for ‘Path to recovery’ as travel bubble gets underway

For the first time in more than a year, Australians can travel to New Zealand without having to quarantine as the trans-Tasman bubble gets underway.

New Zealanders have been able to travel to Australia since late last year, but Australians can now cross the ditch provided they aren’t experiencing any flu-like symptoms.

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert told Deborah Knight the trans-Tasman travel bubble could be the first step to opening up international borders.

“Today was a really important first step on the pathway back.

“To see some life in the terminals for the first time in 12 months, it just gave us a lot of heart and we can see a path to recovery.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham it’s a welcome move forward.

“It’s been worth all the hard work.

“Finally we’ve got a little bit of travel, good news.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight & Ben Fordham
NewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873