Aussies could miss out on rapid COVID-19 tests headed for the US

Aussie researchers say they’ve developed a 15-minute COVID-19 test but Australians might miss out.

Ellume received $42.1m from the US government to manufacture the tests that could put an end to lockdowns and help contain the virus.

The tests should be available for use in the US within weeks.

The medical technology company are frustrated at the lack of interest from the Australian government but Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Ben Fordham the medical expert panel is looking at the test.

Ellume CEO Sean Parsons told Ben US consumers may have to come first.

“When the US come in and provide a large amount of funding to support our manufacturing scale-up then we need to be respectful of that and recognise that we can’t take that money from America and then use it to supply Australia.

“That wouldn’t be the right thing to do.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty