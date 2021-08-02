2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aussies asked to go the distance in honour of cancer patients

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Chris O'Brien Lifehouse
Article image for Aussies asked to go the distance in honour of cancer patients

Australians are being encouraged to go the distance to raise money for cancer patients.

The Chris O’Brien Lifehouse is calling on Australians to set a physical distance challenge for 31 days and raise money for cancer patients who travel long distances for treatment.

The campaign aims to raise $380,000 through the virtual challenge, in honour of the 380,000 kilometres that Chris O’Brien Lifehouse patients travel each year for cancer treatment.

Gail O’Brien, Patient Advocate and the wife of the late Professor Chris O’Brien, told Deborah Knight they encourage everyone to participate.

“It can be as simple as anything, walking, running, cycling, swimming.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
CharityNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873