Aussies asked to go the distance in honour of cancer patients

Australians are being encouraged to go the distance to raise money for cancer patients.

The Chris O’Brien Lifehouse is calling on Australians to set a physical distance challenge for 31 days and raise money for cancer patients who travel long distances for treatment.

The campaign aims to raise $380,000 through the virtual challenge, in honour of the 380,000 kilometres that Chris O’Brien Lifehouse patients travel each year for cancer treatment.

Gail O’Brien, Patient Advocate and the wife of the late Professor Chris O’Brien, told Deborah Knight they encourage everyone to participate.

“It can be as simple as anything, walking, running, cycling, swimming.”

Image: Getty