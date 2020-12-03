2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aussie who woke up blind advocates for all-inclusive sport

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Ben PettingillInternational Day of People with Disability
Article image for Aussie who woke up blind advocates for all-inclusive sport

At 16 years of age, Ben Pettingill went to bed with a headache and woke up the next morning blind.

Due to a rare genetic syndrome, Lebers Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, Ben lost 98 per cent of his vision permanently.

On International Day of People with Disability, Ben told Jim Wilson the massive life change was a challenge made easier with help from those around him.

“Another key player in that was … my sporting club, they were absolutely fantastic.

“They straight away come to me and said ‘let’s be honest it’s going to be hard for you to play the same way … but we would love to keep you involved in the club'”.

Ben is now a passionate advocate for inclusive sport and wants sporting clubs to become more accessible for those with a disability.

“It’s not always just about playing.

“We want sporting clubs and schools to be inclusive from every aspect of sport.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

To learn more about the campaign, click HERE.

 

Image: Ben Pettingill/Instagram

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873