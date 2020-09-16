Aussie stuck overseas told to look for work amid struggle to return home

An Australian resident stranded overseas says the embassy has told her to start looking for work.

She is one of 23,000 Australians trapped overseas, struggling to find flights home.

The federal government is seeking a rise of the international arrivals cap to 6000.

Farhana flew to England in March to visit her sick father but has been trying to return to Australia since June.

She told Ben Fordham she’s lived in Australia for 13 years.

“My husband’s there, my work is there, my house is there, my life is there.

“You can’t even book a business class ticket at the moment.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty