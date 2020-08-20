Aussie stuck overseas struggling in battle with airline to return home

Aussies stuck overseas are struggling to return home as Australia keeps their border shut to the rest of the world.

Katrina Bingham Hall has been living in England for the past five years and has been trying to relocate to Sydney.

Her husband and child flew back early in the pandemic but she is struggling to return.

She told Ben Fordham Qatar has changed her flights five times.

“The last time we turned up at the airport … we were bumped at the gate.

“They suggest … ‘you’re more likely to go if you fly business class.'”

