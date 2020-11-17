2GB
Aussie strongman hopes to break world record by dragging cars

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
troy conleyworld record
Article image for Aussie strongman hopes to break world record by dragging cars

Australian strongman Troy Conley will be attempting to break a world record tomorrow by dragging 16 cars along a runway, all for a great cause. 

The current world record is 15.

He will be making the attempt at Bankstown Airport on Wednesday morning at 6.30am.

“I think I am ready as I can be,” he told Ben Fordham.

“It will be around about 25 tonne, in total weight, which is a lot.”

He also revealed what he snacks on before any big challenge to avoid cramps, a handful of salt and vinegar chips.

Mr Conley will be raising money for children’s charities Little Wings, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Fiona Barrett Photography

