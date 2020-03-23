Aussie sensation Jessica Mauboy channels her creativity in self-isolation

Jessica Mauboy has serenaded listeners with one of her hit songs over the phone, despite being bunkered down in self-isolation.

The iconic Aussie singer tells Ben Fordham that she’s using her isolation at home in Sydney to get creative.

“I feel like I’m right into writing again, I might have new material by the end of the year,” she says.

After the Fire Fight Australia concert first brought the nation together in a crisis, Ms Mauboy says the music industry has once again come together.

“We just came out of fire devastation, and Fire Fight was the biggest crowd I think I’ve ever performed to.

“It is crazy, there are crazy times. I think we’re all kind of dealing with it in our own way. The music industry is still keeping strong and we’re all banding together and looking out for one another.”

Image: Getty/Cole Bennetts