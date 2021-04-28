Aussie rocker Richard Clapton covers Neil Young’s ‘Cinnamon Girl’

After more than 50 years in the music business, singer-songwriter Richard Clapton has done something he’s never done before: release a cover album.

Mr Clapton joined Jim Wilson in the studio to perform one of the new tracks, a cover of Neil Young’s ‘Cinnamon Girl’, as well as an old favourite.

Click PLAY below to watch the full performance

Mr Clapton admitted he’s been surprised by how warmly Music Is Love has been received, debuting at number 3 on the ARIA chart.

“The real truth is [executive producer] Terry [Blamey] and I started this, I wouldn’t say as a hobby, but it was a labour of love.

“We never had any expectations at all; the album was done very cheaply, on a shoestring budget.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview