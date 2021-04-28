2GB
Aussie rocker Richard Clapton covers Neil Young’s ‘Cinnamon Girl’

8 hours ago
After more than 50 years in the music business, singer-songwriter Richard Clapton has done something he’s never done before: release a cover album.

Mr Clapton joined Jim Wilson in the studio to perform one of the new tracks, a cover of Neil Young’s ‘Cinnamon Girl’, as well as an old favourite.

Mr Clapton admitted he’s been surprised by how warmly Music Is Love has been received, debuting at number 3 on the ARIA chart.

“The real truth is [executive producer] Terry [Blamey] and I started this, I wouldn’t say as a hobby, but it was a labour of love.

“We never had any expectations at all; the album was done very cheaply, on a shoestring budget.”

