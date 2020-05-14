Aussie rocker James Reyne releases new album

Australian rocker James Reyne is bursting back onto the music scene with a new album.

With more than two million albums sold, James is adding to the collection with his first studio album in eight years.

The album, Toon Town Lullaby, was born in Nashville, also known as ‘music city’.

James told Deborah Knight now is a difficult time for artists.

“A lot of people are doing it tough but there are a lot of initiatives.

“It’s tricky because we don’t know when we’ll be going back.”

James Reyne’s co-headline tour with Mark Seymour has been rescheduled for 2021.

Image: Getty/Graham Denholm