Aussie released from Christmas Island quarantine reveals what conditions are really like

Australians quarantined on Christmas Island due to the coronavirus are starting to be released back into the public.

241 people were evacuated from Wuhan two weeks ago aboard a specially chartered Qantas flight and have been isolated in the Christmas Island detention centre ever since.

Queensland man Wayne Binney was one of them after being trapped in the Hubei province while on a family holiday.

Initial reports claimed conditions in the quarantine camp were “life-threatening” but Wayne tells Deborah Knight what it was really like.

“We were just happy to get onto the flight back… once we got there everyone was made to feel very welcome.

“When we got onto the plane it was like going out of a war zone into a very happy environment.”

There are even reports the 84 children loved it so much, many didn’t want to leave.

“They all had a good time,” Wayne says.

“Because there was a bit of a language barrier they were a bit worried about things but after about three days everyone got into a routine and everyone was very, very happy.”

“The AUSMAT and the army people were just wonderful. The government and everyone associated with it has done very well.”

And the first thing Wayne’s going to do now that he’s out… throw his face mask away and play a round of golf.

Elsewhere, the federal government is still working to evacuate around 200 Australian passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

