Aussie music icon John Williamson calls in to congratulate Ben Fordham
Iconic Australian singer John Williamson has called in to congratulate Ben Fordham on his new Breakfast show.
“I’ve been really keen to talk to you and just congratulate you.
“I knew your dad well and I know how proud he’d be of how far you’ve gone, mate.”
He’s offered to join Ben in-studio to perform upon the release of a personally curated, limited edition box set of 25 mini CDs to mark 50 years.
