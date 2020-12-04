Aussie manufacturers reveal why Australia can’t compete with China

Frustrated Australian manufacturers have told Ray Hadley without serious government investment, domestic industries will never be able to replicate China’s success.

Director of Australian boat manufacturing company JPK Pacific Paul Glynn told Ray he struggled to set up production at a competitive cost in Australia, eventually moving offshore to China.

When the pandemic kicked off in January he said, “we had to bite the bullet” and move back to Nowra, but is frustrated by the lack of government support.

“With all the talk and all the promises of jobs, jobs, jobs, nothing seems to come away.

“Scomo said he’s going to abolish red tape, but it doesn’t seem to have happened at the coalface, Ray.

“The art of manufacturing has been lost.”

Brumby Aircraft Australia CEO Paul Goard also called in, railing against the “incompetence” of politicians in failing to prioritise domestic manufacturers.

The small Cowra-based light aircraft manufacturer sought government assistance to expand their business, but were denied.

“They all come out here, Gladys Berejiklian, Michael McCormack … they tweet round the factory and take beautiful pictures, and off they go and we never hear them again.

“They say the expertise isn’t here, that’s incorrect Ray.

“Eventually … I was fortunate enough to be able to deal with the Chinese government.”

Image: Getty