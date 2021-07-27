Aussie firefighters to replace fatigued Canadians in desperate hour of need

55 Australian firies are being deployed overseas as Canada battles forest fires as devastating as Australia’s 2019-20 bushfire season.

There are around 250 fires burning in British Columbia alone, burning through 400,000 hectares amid heatwave conditions.

Firefighters from NSW and WA have come together in a biosecurity bubble at Brighton-Le-Sands.

FRNSW firie Russell Turner told Deborah Knight with fatigue setting in for their Canadian compatriots, the Aussie team will take over operations management and logistics roles.

“We’ll be heading back into some more briefings from the Commissioners, before we head off to the airport this afternoon to fly overseas – which is probably something I never thought I hear myself saying in 2021.

“When I joined 29 years ago, I’d never have thought that we would be sending people overseas and accepting that help from overseas as much as we do now.”

Image: Supplied