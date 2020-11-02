Aussie entertainer and cancer survivor helping ‘kids be kids’

Australian singer and TV star Johnny Ruffo is helping to shine happiness into the lives of sick children this Christmas.

The X-Factor and Home and Away star has partnered with Amazon Australia to help twelve superhero children from the Starlight Children’s Foundation become official toy testers for the festive season.

An emotional Johnny Ruffo told Deborah Knight delivering these toys to kids going through a tough time has a tremendous impact on them.

“You see these smiles on their faces and they’re forgetting about everything else that’s going on in their life.

“For them to be able to do that, I think it’s incredibly important; they’re kids being kids.”

Johnny said his own personal battle with a brain cancer diagnosis in 2017 has changed his approach to life.

“As a silver lining I think I’ve learnt a hell of a lot … I don’t sweat the small things anymore.

“Now that I’ve come out the other end, I really want to try and help other people going through difficult situations.”

Image: Amazon Australia