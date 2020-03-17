Aussie doctor pushes for free flu vaccine

Australia’s doctors have sent an open letter to the state and federal governments raising their grave concerns about coronavirus.

The letter asks for strict lockdown and social distancing measures to be enforced to avoid a spread that would put hospitals under serious pressure.

The doctors say, “widespread economic lockdown and social distancing are what is required.”

They call on the government to immediately implement the strict measures of lockdown and social distancing and prepare our health systems for a surge in coronavirus.

“On current growth rates the 370 cases in Australia today will be 750 on Friday, 1500 on Tuesday next week, 3000 next Saturday, 6000 on the 1st of April, 12 000 by the 4th of April and 24 000 by the 7th of April. This is 3 weeks from now and puts us in a worse position than Italy is currently in,” the letter says.

UNSW immunologist Professor John Dwyer tells Ben Fordham we will need to take strict measures when it comes to public transport and that the flu vaccine should be made free this year.

“We have to be prepared for the fact that things are going to get a lot worse before they get better.

“With winter coming, I don’t think we’ve paid enough attention to public transport.

“There’s no doubt that we will struggle enormously if we start seeing lots and lots of sick people from coronavirus.”

Image: Getty/Paul Kane