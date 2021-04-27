2GB
Aussie cricketers in India don’t expect ‘free rides’ to get home, Todd Greenberg says

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Aussie cricketers in India don’t expect ‘free rides’ to get home, Todd Greenberg says

Australian Cricketers Association CEO Todd Greenberg says cricketers in India are not expecting any special treatment from the federal government.

All direct passenger flights from India have been suspended until May 15 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made it clear there will be no special arrangements made to bring Australian cricket players home.

Australian Cricketers Association CEO Todd Greenberg told Ben Fordham the goal is to get the players, who want to return, home safely.

“One thing I can tell you … there’s no free rides or any expectations of that from our players.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Albert Perez – CA 

 

