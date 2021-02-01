2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Aussie business handed $300m cheque..

Aussie business handed $300m cheque by the White House

12 hours ago
Ben Fordham
EllumeSean Parsons
Article image for Aussie business handed $300m cheque by the White House

An Aussie business has received $300 million from the US government to manufacture its 15-minute at-home COVID-19 testing kit.

The US hopes this could put an end to lockdowns and help contain the virus.

Ellume CEO Sean Parsons told Ben Fordham they’re open to discussions with the Australian government.

“We’re the only one that’s used by children and adults and we’re the only one that’s got symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873