Aussie business handed $300m cheque by the White House

An Aussie business has received $300 million from the US government to manufacture its 15-minute at-home COVID-19 testing kit.

The US hopes this could put an end to lockdowns and help contain the virus.

Ellume CEO Sean Parsons told Ben Fordham they’re open to discussions with the Australian government.

“We’re the only one that’s used by children and adults and we’re the only one that’s got symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.”

