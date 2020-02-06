Aussie band behind Deborah Knight’s opening song joins her in-studio

Deborah Knight has been joined in-studio by Sheppard, the band behind her radio show’s opening track.

Siblings George and Amy Sheppard, from the local Brisbane band, tell Deb they’ve released a new song titled ‘Phoenix’ to raise money for bushfire relief.

“So many Australians who weren’t directly affected by the fires,” says Amy, “we just felt so helpless and guilty.”

“The best thing that we could do was write a song to give back, and all profits are going towards rebuilding and also WIRES.”

They also explain how they wrote ‘Coming Home’, the song Deb uses as her opening music.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview