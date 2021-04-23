Aussie actress’s theory behind rise of dementia storylines

Australian actress Claudia Karvan has weighed in on why more films are telling the stories of people touched by dementia.

“I’m going to say something pretty cynical,” she said to Deborah Knight. “The demographic of people who do go to the cinema are older people.

“There’s potential that those stores are being told to audiences that are interested in, or have experienced that.

“It’s also a very dramatic concept, so I think it lends itself to drama and creative storytelling.”

In the new film June Again, Karvan plays the daughter of June, a woman who attempts to bring her family together while suffering from dementia.

But Karvan emphasised the story is not weighed down by the presence of the disease.

“There’s a lot of humour, it’s a very, very funny movie.

“Hopefully it keeps you feeling emotional, but keenly aware of how much we should feel our older parents are very precious.”

