Attorney-General to address ‘light sentences’ in wake of Reginald Arthurell parole

Serial killer Reginald Arthurell has been granted parole and will walk free in November, seven months before the end of his sentence.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman has ruled out an appeal, but will consider applying for extended supervision order.

“He’s going to be let out anyway, and the question is can we supervise him now … and make sure he’s on the right path between now and May,” he told Jim Wilson.

“It’s not foolproof, by any means, but that’s the safer approach.”

Arthurell was sentenced to 24 years jail for beating his fiancee Venet Mullhall to death in their Coonabarabran home in 1995.

Mr Speakman has asked the Sentencing Council to consider whether the standard non-parole period of 20 years should be increased.

“The state parole authority has to deal with the hand of cards it’s dealt with.

“I’ve been concerned for a while about light sentences with homicides.”

Police Minister David Elliott told Jim he’s “very disappointed” that Arthurell will be freed next month, alluding to factors which he cannot legally discuss in the public domain.

“I thought that he should’ve died in jail.

“This guy will be monitored within an inch of his life, and if he so much as kicks a cat we’re quite happy to have him back in custody.”

