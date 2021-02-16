2GB
AstraZeneca vaccine to be available within weeks, NSW Health Minister predicts

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
AstraZenecaBRAD HAZZARDCOVID-19 vaccine
Article image for AstraZeneca vaccine to be available within weeks, NSW Health Minister predicts

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been provisionally approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, boosting confidence in the government’s vaccine rollout.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Jim Wilson the AstraZeneca vaccine will be the shot most Australians will receive, with the most vulnerable and frontline workers at the front of the queue for shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.

“CSL, which is here in Australia, is actually producing massive numbers of doses.

“I would think probably within a few weeks, we might see the first doses … coming out to the rest of us.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine will also allow “more capacity” for administration by nurses and even pharmacists, he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
