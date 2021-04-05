2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Assurances for truckies after heavy Easter traffic closed NorthConnex on ramp

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew ConstanceNorthConnex
Article image for Assurances for truckies after heavy Easter traffic closed NorthConnex on ramp

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance is assuring truck drivers who used Pennant Hills Road during the Easter long weekend they won’t be fined.

The Pennant Hills Road on ramp to NorthConnex was repeatedly closed over the long weekend due to congestion.

The six-month old traffic tunnel can hold 100,000 cars and 5000 trucks per day.

Transurban has said the tunnel itself wasn’t at capacity, but there were concerns delays on the M1 Pacific would bank back and leave drivers stuck in the 9km tunnel.

Minister Constance told Ben Fordham he apologises to anyone affected.

“Ideally, Transurban should respond publically as to what the trigger points were to that decision.

“Any truck that used Pennant Hills Road will not be penalised for doing so during those periods.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873