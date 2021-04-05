Assurances for truckies after heavy Easter traffic closed NorthConnex on ramp

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance is assuring truck drivers who used Pennant Hills Road during the Easter long weekend they won’t be fined.

The Pennant Hills Road on ramp to NorthConnex was repeatedly closed over the long weekend due to congestion.

The six-month old traffic tunnel can hold 100,000 cars and 5000 trucks per day.

Transurban has said the tunnel itself wasn’t at capacity, but there were concerns delays on the M1 Pacific would bank back and leave drivers stuck in the 9km tunnel.

Minister Constance told Ben Fordham he apologises to anyone affected.

“Ideally, Transurban should respond publically as to what the trigger points were to that decision.

“Any truck that used Pennant Hills Road will not be penalised for doing so during those periods.”

