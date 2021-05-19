2GB
Ashes announcement overshadowed as bowlers go rogue

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ball tamperingCRICKET AUSTRALIAThe Ashes
Article image for Ashes announcement overshadowed as bowlers go rogue

Cricket Australia’s Ashes announcement has been overshadowed as the fallout from Cameron Bancroft’s since-retracted Sandpapergate comments continues.

In response to suggestions bowlers were in on the ball-tampering scheme, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon yesterday released a joint statement denying all knowledge.

Jim Wilson has been reliably informed the four men did not seek approval from their employer, Cricket Australia, before going public with their denial.

“I’ve also been told that … this joint statement … has already sparked a huge rift and division in the playing ranks.

“Those running the game need to resolve this.

“They’ve ruled out reopening the investigation, well, I reckon they might need to have a rethink about that.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s case

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Image

Jim Wilson
CricketNewsSports
